Kansas City drops indoor mask mandate following new CDC guidance

O’FALLON, Mo. — All restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus are being rescinded in Kansas City, Missouri, following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allows fully vaccinated Americans to stop wearing masks indoors in most settings.
St. Louis and St. Louis County also may be about to further ease restrictions. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page planned an announcement on Friday.
The new CDC guidance announced Thursday still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues.