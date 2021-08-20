Kansas City firefighters find woman dead in burning home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Firefighters called to a house fire in Kansas City, Missouri, early Friday morning found the body of a woman inside. Officials say fire crews were called just after midnight to a house near Vineyard Park in southeastern Kansas City, and arriving firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Officials say firefighters who entered the home to battle the flames found the woman’s body. Her identity was not immediately released, and police and fire officials are investigating.