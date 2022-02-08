Kansas City grocery store warns of fake COVID testing site as patients keep waiting for results

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– As the demand for COVID-19 testing continues, one Kansas City-area grocery store manager is warning people about a possible fake pop-up testing site.

Hundreds of people who visited a testing site held at Happy Foods Center, located on 31st Street in Kansas City, are still waiting for their results. They’re results some believe they’ll most likely never receive.

“I missed a whole week of work. I was really upset about it,” Donna Bell said. “I thought it was legit. I wouldn’t have ever thought.”

Bell said she was promised her test results would be returned within 48-72 hours. She, along with employees and others, have now been waiting three weeks.

“If I had to do it all over again, I would’ve called the store up the street. I would’ve asked for references of where they’d been before. I would’ve just asked,” Happy Foods general manager Kelley Day-Lewis said. “It was just a total waste of time and a total disappointment.”

Lewis said she was approached by a man who told her he was the national outreach director for the National COVID Testing.

She said she thought it would be a great idea to provide free COVID-19 tests at the grocery store. They had a similar partnership with an area hospital administering COVID vaccines last year.

They set up a booth in the back of the store for four days before she reported the site to the Kansas City Health Department.

“We just kind of assumed since everyone is in the fight against COVID-19, that this was probably a sort of government thing, government-backed project, where they would go to different sites and offer this,” Lewis said.

“For the most part, it seemed legit. I thought, ‘Oh this will be great.’ We had employees that wanted to get tested and other people asking.”

But Lewis said there were immediate red flags, starting with unprofessional clinical workers and lack of verification forms for the company to be on site.

According to Lewis, the tests were free, so she’s not sure how the company could benefit.

“Now I have to worry where my mother’s information and my children’s information and my employee’s information — where is that? We don’t even know who has that. Why do they have it? What are they doing with it?” Lewis said.

FOX4 attempted to contact the company for answers. Despite emails and phone calls, our requests were not returned.

But according to a news release by the AARP, federal authorities are investigating fake testing sites in states all across the country.

The Federal Trade Commission cites the fake pop-up testing sites are set up to steal personal information, such as credit card numbers, Social Security numbers and health information.

People are advised to only seek testing from hospitals, health care providers or government resources.

To report suspected COVID-19 fraud, federal officials urge people to call National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or email disaster@leo.gov.