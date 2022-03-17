KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A new report from the Lown Institute, a nonpartisan organization advocating for a just health care system, shows hospital markets in large U.S. cities are racially segregated.

Kansas City ranks third for most segregated hospital care in the nation.

The analysis reveals patients receiving elective procedures skew disproportionately white, which may be a driver of inequity, especially at hospitals that appear to be the least racially inclusive.

“Doing more elective procedures often means hospitals seeking to serve whiter and wealthier patients,” Dr. Vikas Saini, president of the Lown Institute, said. “Given the destructive impact of the pandemic on communities of color, a return to business as usual isn’t acceptable and almost guarantees slipping backwards on racial equity.”

Data shows Kansas City’s hospital market is 75% segregated. In St. Louis, data unveils that 77% of the market is segregated, roughly 2.7% more segregated than Kansas City’s market.

“So, in St. Louis and Kansas City, the vast majority of their hospitals land at the extremes of our inclusivity scale,” he said. “Some are super over-serving, if you will, black and Hispanic and poor populations, and others are really under-serving, and there are not many that are kind of in the middle.”

Two hospitals, Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis and Cass Regional Medical Center in Harrisonville, ranked among the 50 least racially inclusive hospitals in the U.S.

Though Kansas City ranks third for segregation in hospitals, the Truman Medical Center Hospital Hill ranks eighth for most racially inclusive hospital in the United States, the only Missouri or Kansas hospital to make it on the list of “50 Most Racially Inclusive Hospitals.”

Truman Medical Center is also listed as the most racially inclusive hospital in all of Missouri, while Hiawatha Community Hospital in Kansas is the most racially inclusive.

“If you have a community that has the most inclusive hospitals in the country, that almost kind of means you’re likely going to have some hospitals that are some of the worst in the country,” Saini said. “If one of them is doing a lot of that, then that most certainly means that another one is not doing a lot of that, that’s what we mean by ‘segregated.’

“It’s not a surprise that one of the most inclusive would be in a segregated city.”

Changing how we charge for health care

Saini said in order to have fair, quality and equitable health care for everybody, we have to change the way we organize and pay for hospital care.

“It can’t be this kind of market competition, revenue-seeking model,” he said.

Saini said he dreams of a health care system where hospitals are given a budget to care for an entire community, rather than on a patient-by-patient basis.

“They’re structured to just pump out the revenue and the procedures, but if you (changed the system) gradually overtime and everyone participated, that would be a big way of making a difference,” Saini said.

He said hospital leaders need to step up their game and prioritize diversity in the hiring process, as well as providing services to underprivileged communities, despite a slower and smaller collection of revenue.

Changing the way we finance hospital visits would eliminate gaps in their revenue, Saini said, granting hospitals access to an entire community, rather than the select few who can afford treatment.

“Really, what we have is this problem with incentives,” he said. “There aren’t enough incentives to sort of be more race neutral about how we deliver care.”