Kansas City leaders say lawsuit over police funding is ‘false flag’

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE: Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) officer, Kansas City, Mo.

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City officials say in a court filing that a lawsuit filed over a change in how a portion of the police department’s budget is spent is legally and factually false.

The state-controlled Board of Police Commissioner’s sued the city and several officials after the city council approved moving about $42 million of the police department’s budget into a new fund.

The board contends state law gives sole authority to the commission to determine how police funds are spent.

In a response filed Tuesday, the city said that despite the rerouting of some funds, the city has met its obligation to provide one-fifth of its general revenue funds to the police department.

By MARGARET STAFFORD, Associated Press

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News