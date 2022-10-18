PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – A Kansas City man finds himself in trouble in central Missouri and facing charges tied to a suspected burglary.

According to court documents and a probable cause statement obtained from the Rolla Police Department, the crime occurred around 11:10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at an apartment building in the 1900 block of Farrar Drive.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police claim Erik Holcomb pried out a metal window screen and entered an apartment. Holcomb allegedly confronted the person living in the apartment and had a pistol in his possession at the time.

A neighbor witnessed the break-in and called police. When Holcomb heard police sirens, authorities say he ran away. People witnessed Holcomb toss two firearms atop a nearby home prior to his arrest.

When police apprehended Holcomb, they found a plastic bag containing a crystalline substance, which later tested positive for methamphetamine. Authorities also recovered a Colt Lawman MK III .357 caliber revolver and a Smith & Wesson Model 59 pistol that Holcomb tossed on the roof.

Police learned the Smith & Wesson pistol was reported stolen out of Kansas City, Kansas. Police identified Holcomb as a convicted felon with multiple offenses on his criminal record.

The Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Holcomb with first-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, and possession of burglary tools.