Kansas City man charged after entering US Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another Kansas City area man is now facing charges in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Carey Jon Walden, of Kansas City, has been charged with two counts of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly or disruptive conduct at any place in the grounds or in any of the Capitol buildings; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.

During the FBI’s investigation into the riots at the U.S. Capitol, agents learned that Walden traveled to Washington D.C. to participate in the rally and gained entrance into the building.

On Jan. 17, the agency received a tip that Walden had been inside the Capitol. Additionally, the FBI said Walden posted a photo to his Facebook page that he took from in front of the Capitol.

Carey Jon Walden, of Kansas City, is now facing charges in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 after the FBI says he entered the building that day. (Photos via FBI)

On Feb. 3, court documents say the FBI interviewed Walden at his Kansas City home. The agency said he admitted that he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and went inside the building through a broken window.

The Kansas City man also sent three videos and four photos documenting his actions outside the Capitol to the FBI. When agents showed him the Facebook photos, he also confirmed he posted them. One shows his view of the Capitol lawn after climbing the wall.

Walden told the FBI after entering the Capitol, he saw police guarding a passageway but said he was not asked to leave. He said he took photos and videos but did not break anything. According to court documents, Walden told the FBI he fist bumped and “devil horned” the law enforcement officers and left after about 5 minutes when he heard someone had been shot.

He told police he was unarmed and didn’t have any body armor on.

“I am not a part of any hate groups,” he told the FBI. “I went with a bus of Trump supports.”

Walden was arrested on May 28 and had his first court appearance Friday. His next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11.