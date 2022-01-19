Kansas City man charged in deadly beating of woman and assault of 4-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 29-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man is facing charges in connection to the deadly beating of a Kansas City, Missouri woman and the assault of her 4-year-old daughter.

Jose E. Escalante-Corchado was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

According to court documents, Kansas City police responded just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 to a home near E. 73rd Street and Wabash Avenue for a welfare check.

Officers discovered 24-year-old Mackenzie Hopkins dead in a bathtub and a 4-year-old girl who suffered severe trauma to her head. The child remains in critical condition.

Photos Courtesy of Joshuah Hopkins

“It’s something I could never imagine. It hurts as her sister. It hurts as her friend. She was one of the most positive forces in my life,” Shawna Hopkins, Mackenzie Hopkins’ sister-in-law, told FOX4. “Nothing can make this right, but justice must be served.”

A previous 911 call had come that day from Hopkins’ phone number just after 6 a.m. with people could be heard fighting.

Blood was found throughout the residence’s main floor. Police found the print of a specific type of boot and later found a matching pair of boots that were identified as belonging to Escalante-Corchado.

“It’s just shocking to everybody. I don’t think anybody wants to believe these things can happen, especially to somebody and affecting somebody you know,” Michelle Bishop, Hopkins’ aunt, said on Tuesday.

Detectives found that Escalante-Corchado’s truck was in the area of the crime scene on the day of the crime.

Surveillance video also showed a man in the area of the victim’s residence running from the home, then getting into a white truck that soon pulls into a gas station. Surveillance video revealed the male suspect to appear to be a Hispanic male with black hair.

Escalante-Corchado told detectives that was him at the gas station. He acknowledged he knew Hopkins and her daughter but denied any involvement in the murder of the victim and assault on her daughter but had no reasonable explanation for being in the area of the victim’s house in his truck for over two hours, according to court documents.

“Nothing makes this right. All we can hope is we get to hold and love on her daughter for her and on her behalf to the best of our ability,” Shawna Hopkins said.

Escalante-Corchado is currently being held at the Wyandotte County Jail. No bond has been set at this time.

Shawna Hopkins has set up a fundraiser to help with funeral and medical expenses.