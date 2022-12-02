KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man accused of shooting and killing a 4-year-old Kansas City boy has pleaded guilty Friday.

Ryson Ellis was originally charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon in the 2020 shooting death of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro.

On Friday, he pleaded guilty to three of the four charges, but one count of armed criminal action was dropped.

Prior to the plea, Ellis was set to go to trial on Dec. 12. The trial had already been delayed earlier this summer.

Ryson Ellis mugshot

Instead, Ellis will now head to prison. The judge sentenced him to 22 years for unlawful use of a weapon, 20 years for the murder charge and 3 years for armed criminal action. The sentences will run concurrently, so Ellis’ sentence is 22 years. He will receive credit for time already served and has a possibility for parole.

Prosecutors said a bullet Ellis shot flew into an apartment at the Citadel Apartments at East 63rd Street and The Paseo and hit LeGend as he slept in his bed.

Investigators believe Ellis was mad at Taliferro’s family and shot into the apartment where they lived, court records said. LeGend was not the target of the shooting, but he died from his injuries.

Officers arrested Ellis about six weeks after Taliferro’s death.

LeGend’s family attended the plea hearing Friday, sharing various emotions about the plea. The little boy would have turned 7 in January.

“God gone forgive you, but I’m not,” Raphael Taliferro, the boy’s father, said.

But Charron Powell, the boy’s mother, said the guilty plea means a lot because watching Ellis take accountability for his actions puts the family at ease a little.

“Good example of how a community can step up and find justice for a challenging case,” Powell said.