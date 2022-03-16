KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A 30-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man who was caught discussing plans online to sexually abuse a child pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to distributing child pornography.

Joshua Evan Lilley pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography and one count of receiving child pornography over the internet.

According to court documents, an FBI employee from the Knoxville, Tennessee, division was undercover on April 30, 2021, targeting people on a social media site who were actively engaged in sharing, distributing, and/or producing child pornography.

The undercover FBI employee was in contact with a site user who sent Lilley images and videos of child pornography, which that person had produced.

Messages between Lilley and the user involved a conversation about a child victim, to whom the user had access, and whom Lilly wanted to sexually abuse. Lilley sent the user images and videos of child sexual abuse; one involved bestiality. That person was arrested, and consented for an FBI covert employee to assume their online identity.

Lilley sent at least six videos of child sexual abuse to the FBI covert employee. Lilley also sent a link to approximately 184 videos of child sexual abuse that he had collected.

Lilley said he was involved with other groups on the social media site that shared child pornography. He asked to meet the FBI covert employee for dinner and a drink.

Lilley said he wanted to meet in person before going any further in their plans. When Lilley arrived for the meeting, the FBI covert employee sent him a message that he wasn’t going to be able to make it, and there was no meeting.

A surveillance team followed Lilley as he returned home.

Officers executed a search warrant at Lilley’s residence on May 5, 2021, and seized his iPhone, iPad, laptop computer and a thumb drive, each of which contained child pornography. Investigators also seized five glass containers and eight bags that contained marijuana, a loaded Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol with additional ammunition, a Savage Arms .22-caliber rifle, and $12,020 in cash.