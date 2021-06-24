Kansas City man sentenced for stabbing father to death

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A 43-year-old Kansas City man has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his father to death.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s office said Curtis Lee was sentenced Thursday for first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Prosecutors say Lee was arrested at an Independence home in April 2018 after police found two brothers — Lee’s father and uncle — dead inside.

According to a court affidavit, Lee told police his father, Charles Burton, had stabbed his uncle, Clyde Burton, to death. Prosecutors said the father and son then smoked a cigarette before Curtis Lee killed his father.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News