Kansas City man sentenced for stabbing father to death

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A 43-year-old Kansas City man has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his father to death.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s office said Curtis Lee was sentenced Thursday for first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Prosecutors say Lee was arrested at an Independence home in April 2018 after police found two brothers — Lee’s father and uncle — dead inside.

According to a court affidavit, Lee told police his father, Charles Burton, had stabbed his uncle, Clyde Burton, to death. Prosecutors said the father and son then smoked a cigarette before Curtis Lee killed his father.