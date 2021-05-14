Kansas City Mayor calls for Kings to return after team misses 15th straight postseason

SAN ANTONIO, TX – MARCH 29: Buddy Hield #24 of the Sacramento Kings reacts in closing minute of play against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half at AT&T Center on March 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. Sacramento Kings defeated the San Antonio Spurs 132-115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Since leaving Kansas City in 1985, many attempts have been made for the Sacramento Kings to return to the city of fountains.

Including the current season, the Kings have missed the playoffs for 15 consecutive years, tying the longest streak in NBA history.

This prompted Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas to tweet that it is time to bring them back to Kansas City.

“Bad vibes out there. Time to come back to Kansas City,” Lucas’ tweet read.

Bringing an NBA team to the T-Mobile Center has been a popular idea for quite some time. At the start of the 2020-2021 season, Canadian-based Toronto Raptors were in search of a temporary home due to travel restrictions between Canada and the United States.

In October, Lucas was joined by U.S. Senators Roy Blunt, R – Missouri, Pat Roberts, R – Kansas, Jerry Moran, R – Kansas and U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver, D – Missouri in writing a letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in hopes of the city being selected to host the Raptors.

“Kansas City sports fans are unmatched, already providing an avid fanbase for the Chiefs, the Royals, Sporting — and would be eager to extend that support to the Raptors,” the members wrote. “Our T-Mobile Center, a first-class arena located in the heart of downtown, would make a great home for the Raptors as they look to match last season’s impressive winning record.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was also a big proponent of bringing the Raptors to the city.

Ultimately, the Raptors ended up in Tampa, Florida to start the season.

A move to Kansas City would not be the first time the Kings would be faced with change. The team was founded as the Rochester Seagrams in 1923 and transitioned to the Rochester Eber Seagrams in 1942 for one year.

From 1943 to 1945, they were known as the Rochester Pros. In 1945 they changed the name once more to the Rochester Royals before heading to Cincinnati in 1957 with the same mascot.

A 15 year stint in Cincinnati, would send the team to Kansas City-Omaha and the Kings were born.

In 1975, Omaha was dropped and the Kansas City Kings remained for a decade.

In Kansas City, the Kings made 4 playoff appearances including a loss in the Western Conference Finals in the 1980-81 season behind head coach Cotton Fitzsimmons.

The NBA has flirted with the idea of adding some expansion teams and Kansas City is hopeful that the possibility of professional basketball returning to the area still exists.

After 15 straight seasons of underperformance, Kansas City may believe they are favorites to land the Kings if a move was in the works.