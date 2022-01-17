Kansas City mayor contemplates next round of famous barbecue bets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Mayor Quinton Lucas plans to keep his tradition of betting world-famous Kansas City barbecue alive as the Chiefs make another push toward the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs romped the Steelers Sunday night at Arrowhead, easily advancing to the AFC Divisional game for the fourth season in a row. Lucas also had something riding on the outcome. After relying on a Presidential Platter from Gates Bar-B-Q to back his team, he switched it up and decided to send Joe’s Kansas City barbecue to front-line workers and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey if the Chiefs lost.

Gainey tweeted a video last week betting Pittsburg’s Showcase Barbecue to 50 frontline workers in KC if the Steelers lost the game.

“Once we clear all the snow we’ll send it over, @QuintonLucasKC. Good game,” Gainey tweeted Sunday night.

Lucas apparently woke up Monday morning ready to celebrate the Chiefs latest victory and had Kansas City barbecue on his mind.

“Which barbecue for this week?” Lucas tweeted.

Suggestions are already pouring in as he contemplates what he will bet the mayor of Buffalo ahead of Sunday night’s game at Arrowhead.

Lucas’ Twitter followers are recommending everything from Jack Stack, Q39, Plowboys, LC’s, Joes, to barbecue from Hy-Vee.

“Hadn’t thought of that one,” Lucas responded.

This isn’t the first time Lucas and Buffalo’s mayor have made a friendly food wager on a game.

Last year Lucas bet Gates Bar-B-Q on the AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. The Chief won and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had to pay up by sending Buffalo wings to Kansas City health care workers.

The bet, and the AFC Divisional game, will be decided at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday evening. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT.