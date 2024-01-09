ST. LOUIS – Authorities recently arrested two Kansas City men in connection with a St. Louis County carjacking case from 2022.

Ki’Juan Calhoun, 26, and Reginald Hudson, 27, face federal charges for one count of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Calhoun and Hudson both pleaded not guilty to criminal charges on Monday. A federal indictment accuses both of stealing a 2019 Ford Fusion from a woman on Jan. 12, 2022.

Court documents allege that the two stole the victim’s purse, phone, and car keys as she was walking into her apartment complex on Marbella Drive in north St. Louis County. One of the men held a handgun equipped with a drum magazine, then both later took off in the victim’s car.

Kansas City police found the victim’s car the next day, then tracked down Hudson in a home with the victim’s purse.

If convicted, Calhoun and Hudson both face up to 22 years in prison and $250,000 in fines.