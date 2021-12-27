Kansas City mother, daughter hoping for Christmas miracle after shooting leaves teen paralyzed

DENVER — A mother and daughter from Kansas City, Kansas, are grappling with a new reality while temporarily living in Denver.

Brandi Casey said her daughter, N’Dea, is working to regain mobility at Craig Rehab Hospital over the next several months after N’Dea was shot nearly 14 times at an apartment complex in Kansas City, Kansas, Brandi said.

“I tell her you have to keep fighting. You have to work your hardest, just push through it,” Brandi said. “Keep going. Something good is going to come out of this.”

Brandi said N’Dea is paralyzed from the neck down due to a bullet hitting her neck.

As her sole caretaker, Brandi is balancing life between Kansas City and Denver while searching for a handicap-accessible home and van.

“I want people to know that I’m going to get better, and we’re going to make it home,” N’Dea said.

Click here for more information on N’Dea and Brandi or to donate to their GoFundMe.