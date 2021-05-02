Kansas City police fatally shoot homicide suspect Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Officials said a Kansas City police officer fatally shot an armed man who was a suspect in the killings of two teenage boys. Police made contact with 25-year-old Hanad Abdiaziz shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Andy Bell said Abdiaziz “presented a firearm” before an officer shot and killed him. Kansas City Police Capt. Dave Jackson said Abdiaziz was a suspect in the Friday night shooting of two teenage boys who were killed outside their apartment after returning from an area mosque. Family members said the teens were the younger brothers of Abdiaziz.

