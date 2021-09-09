Kansas City police ID 2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - An unexpected pregnancy is causing some stress at the Dickerson Park Zoo. A giraffe was just discovered to be 13-to-14 months pregnant, but this discovery is so late, it can mean some trouble for the baby giraffe.

The giraffe's name is Emma and OzarksFirst was actually there at her birth 16 years ago. Emma was born in 2005 and is now taking on the task of pregnancy herself.