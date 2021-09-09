Kansas City police ID 2 drivers killed in wrong-way crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police have identified two people from Kansas City, Missouri, killed in a crash on Interstate 29 caused by a wrong-way driver. Police say the crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. Monday when a car driven by 60-year-old Oree French was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the interstate. Investigators say French’s car then collided head-on with another car driven by 23-year-old Roslyn Esau. Police say Esau died at the scene of the crash. French was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later.