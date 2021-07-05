Kansas City police investigate early Monday shooting death

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Police in Kansas City are investigating an early Monday shooting death that happened near police headquarters.

Officials say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at 12th and Locust streets, and arriving officers found a man at the scene with gunshot wounds. Medics who also responded to the scene declared the man dead.

Police believe the man was shot during an argument with another person. Police have not released the name of the victim and say they have no information on who the shooter may be.

Officials say the death marked the city’s 77th homicide this year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News