Kansas City police investigating 2 separate fatal shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating two shootings in different parts of the city that each left a man dead.

Both shootings occurred Friday night, and in both cases, the victims died after being taken to a hospital.

The victims have not been identified. The Kansas City Star reports that in one case police were called to an area near U.S. 71 in the central part of the city by reports of gunshots found a wounded man in his car.

The Star said that in the other case, police responded to a report of gunshots in the eastern part of the city.