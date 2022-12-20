KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is on the scene Tuesday night after shots were fired near Ward Parkway Center.

The shots fired call was reported just after 6:30 p.m. near Ward Parkway and State Line Road.

Multiple people could be seen being evacuated from the the shopping center.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police said multiple people have been taken into custody.

There is confirmed property damage to some of the businesses, according to police.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene. This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.