Kansas City police say one person dead in officer-involved shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon in the area of 23rd and Lister.

#PHOTOS KCPD confirm an officer involved shooting on E. 23rd & Lister. Waiting for more info from @kcpolice pic.twitter.com/6RB3pHoCwD — Sharifa Jackson (@SharifaJackson) June 13, 2020

Officers were called to the area to investigate a possible armed carjacking. When they arrived on scene, a driver fled going northbound. Officers pursued the driver a short distance before they crashed at 23rd and Lister. The general area is east of Interstate 70 on 23rd Street, just east of Ashland Square Park.

Police say a suspect reportedly was armed with a gun and was shot by a police officer.

