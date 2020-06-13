Breaking News
Kansas City police say one person dead in officer-involved shooting

Missouri

by: Sharifa Jackson and Sam Atwell

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon in the area of 23rd and Lister.

Officers were called to the area to investigate a possible armed carjacking. When they arrived on scene, a driver fled going northbound. Officers pursued the driver a short distance before they crashed at 23rd and Lister. The general area is east of Interstate 70 on 23rd Street, just east of Ashland Square Park.

Police say a suspect reportedly was armed with a gun and was shot by a police officer.

This is a developing story and our crews will update the infomation as it becomes available.

