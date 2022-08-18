KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City woman has been charged after her 2-year-old son was found dead in a home strewn with apparent drugs and drug paraphernalia, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Michaela Chism, 36, was charged with two felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child, who police found dead on Wednesday, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office said.

According to court records, a hospital later found traces of amphetamines in the boy’s system. Police said a 3-year-old boy found at the home also tested positive for amphetamines.

A probable cause document said Chism acknowledged that she consumed drugs, including methamphetamine and fentanyl while living at the home.

She said one evening she noticed her son was not moving and realized he was dead, according to the statement. She moved him from a couch to the bed after police first arrived for a welfare check at the home.

Chism was unable to tell police what day she found the child or when she moved him to the bed, according to the statement.

Prosecutors requested a $150,000 cash bond. The investigation is continuing and further charges are possible.

Online court records do not name an attorney to speak for Chism.