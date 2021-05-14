Kansas City Public Library to continue mask requirement at all locations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public Library said they will continue to require masks inside all of their locations.

In a statement, the library said the requirement will stay in place as many library-goers cannot yet receive vaccines, are not old enough for vaccines or are in population slacking equal access.

This comes after Kansas City, Missouri and Jackson County lifted mask mandates for fully vaccinated individuals indoor and outdoors.

Kansas City Public Library added that they will continue to monitor vaccination rates in the area and continue to evaluate.