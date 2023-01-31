KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The new $1.5 billion Kansas City International Airport will officially open Feb. 28, with a Southwest flight to Chicago Midway International Airport at 5 a.m. as the first flight out, city and airport officials said.

At more than 1 million square feet, the single-terminal airport is the largest single infrastructure project in the city’s history. It replaces a three-terminal airport that opened in 1972.

The grand opening comes nearly four years after the city broke ground on the project, which faced a contentious fight before receiving approval.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During a news conference on Monday, Mayor Quinton Lucas said the terminal is being completed on time and on budget.

The new airport has 40 gates, with expansion possible to 50 gates. It will provide up to 50 places to eat and shop. Concession operators are trying to fill at least 800 retail, food, and beverage jobs by the time the new terminal opens.