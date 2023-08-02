ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The MR340, the world’s largest non-stop river race, has been called off one day after starting due to dangerous storms and poor river conditions.

More than 500 boats left from Kansas City Tuesday morning for the 18th annual Missouri American Water race, intent on finishing the race at the Lewis and Clark Boathouse in St. Charles.

However, event officials decided to cancel the rest of the race, citing rising river waters and increased debris in the river, including large trees.

Race organizers have instructed boaters to use the nearest boat ramp to reunite with their respective ground crews.

Safety boats are sweeping the rest of the course to make sure everyone gets out before the storm hits.

As of Wednesday evening, organizers still plan to host a finish line party at the Lewis and Clark Boathouse at 6 p.m. Friday.