Kansas City woman convicted in triple killing in 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Kansas City woman has been convicted of killing three people in 2019.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s office says Lynnsey Jones was convicted late Thursday of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action.

Prosecutors said she shot Larona Jones, Brady Jones, and Larry T. Barnes Jr. inside and outside a home in Kansas City on Oct. 17, 2019.

Court documents say Lynnsey Jones told police she went to the house to buy drugs. A man who was with Jones, 45-year-old Victor Sykes, is scheduled for trial later this month on three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action.