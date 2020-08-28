Kansas City won’t jail people for unpaid parking tickets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City will end the practice of jailing people who don’t pay tickets for parking violations or other non-moving citations. The City Council on Thursday approved a measure, which will take effect Oct. 15. It is the latest effort to reform local criminal justice laws to keep people out of jail for low-level offenses.

Under the change, if a violator doesn’t pay the fine, it becomes a personal obligation and the city can use other means to collect it. The city has already decriminalized most marijuana possession cases and is considering ways to divert people with mental health or addiction problems from jail.