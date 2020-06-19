Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 946 deaths/ 16,908cases IL: 6,537 deaths/ 134,778 cases.
1  of  2
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News Newsfeed Now: Top trending national stories

Kansas City won’t prosecute nonviolent protesters

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City officials have voted to drop misdemeanor charges against those who took part in street protests to decry racial injustice following the police-involved killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Kansas City Star reports that the City Council voted 9-2 Thursday to bar the city from prosecuting protesters, as long as they didn’t commit a violent crime or damage property.

More than 220 people who took to the streets from May 29 through June 2 were arrested. Supporters of the move have said police incited unrest by showing up in riot gear, pepper spraying the crowd and deploying tear gas.

The police union had opposed dropping the charges against protesters.

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News