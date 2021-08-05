Kansas City Zoo to vaccinate animals against COVID-19

Patty the chimpanzee died at the age of 55 Thursday, April 12, 2018. (image courtesy of KC Zoo).

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Zoo will begin vaccinating the animals saying research shows it is safe.

The zoo will be administering the Zoetis vaccine that has been developed to specifically be used in animals.

The big cats and great apes will receive the inoculation as they are the species’ most susceptible to the virus.

More than 11,000 doses of Zoetis were distributed to about 70 zoos in 27 states.

Staff and animal care specialists are required to wear face coverings and protection when working with these animals.

The zoo says no animals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kansas City.

“Our veterinarians will continue to review the research as it is available and then determine whether to vaccinate other animals,” the zoo said.