Kansas lawmaker asked to resign from board seat at Missouri college following arrest

MARSHALL, Mo. – A Kansas lawmaker resigned from his position at a Missouri College after he was arrested for battery involving a high school student.

Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel held a seat on the board of trustees at his alma mater, Missouri Valley College, in Marshall, Missouri. Samsel graduated from the college in 2007.

In a statement that was one sentence long, the college confirmed it asked Samsel to resign from its board.

The resignation comes five days after Samsel was arrested for kicking a student at Wellsville High School.

Samsel was working as a substitute teacher last week when videos show him ranting at  students, talking about sex, suicide, and using profanity in front of the students.

Students reported that Samsel specifically targeted one teenage boy, shoving and kicking the student in the groin, according to parents.

The Wellsville school district said it’s aware of the situation, and Samsel will no longer be allowed to be a substitute teacher there.

The Republican represents Kansas House District 5, which includes Wellsville and the surrounding area.

House leadership is also investigating what happened at the high school last week.

Samsel will make his first court appearance on battery charges May 19.

