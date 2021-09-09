Kansas man gets 30-year term for murder of emaciated mother

FILE – This Jan 24, 2019 booking photo released by Johnson County Sheriff’s Office shows Raymond McManness. McManness has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for the death of his 75-year-old mother, whose emaciated body riddled with infected bed sores was discovered by authorities in her home in 2019. McManness was sentenced Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 to 374 months.(Johnson County Sheriff’s Office via AP File)

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison in the killing of his 75-year-old mother, who was emaciated and riddled with infected bed sores when she died in 2019.

The Kansas City Star reports that 54-year-old Raymond McManness was sentenced Wednesday to 374 months. He pleaded no contest in July to second-degree murder and physical mistreatment of his mother, Sharon McManness.

Police say McManness didn’t seek medical care for his mother before she died weighing just 58 pounds. The medical examiner’s office found she died from an infection due to open bed sores.