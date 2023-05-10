ST. LOUIS (AP) — A doctor from Kansas admitted Tuesday to a role in a telemedicine fraud scheme for unnecessarily ordering genetic testing and orthotic braces, defrauding Medicare of about $16 million.

Gautam Jayaswal, 64, of Overland Park, Kansas, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. He could face up to five years in prison and must repay the money.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in St. Louis said Jayaswal contracted with several companies from 2017 to 2021 to work as a telemedicine doctor. His plea agreement stated that Jayaswal fraudulently ordered orthotic braces for 1,433 patients, and companies he worked for used those orders to defraud Medicare of nearly $1.4 million.

The plea agreement stated that Jayaswal also signed orders for medically unnecessary genetic tests for 2,061 patients, costing Medicare Part B about $14.7 million.