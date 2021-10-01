Kansas resident buys Show Me Cash ticket worth $161,500 at Kansas City Price Chopper

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Missouri Lottery

Kansas City, Mo. — The Kansas City Price Chopper located at 1030 W. 103rd St. sold a Show Me Cash lottery ticket worth $161,500.

The ticket was one of two drawn on Aug. 31 that matched all five numbers drawn. The total jackpot prize was $323,000, leaving each winner with half the amount.

The winning numbers for the two tickets were 13, 19, 22, 34, and 38.

A Kansas resident claimed the prize on Sept. 27 at the lottery’s regional office in Jefferson City, Missouri.

The other winning ticket was bought at a Casey’s General Store on 163rd Street in Belton, Missouri.

Each retailer will receive a $250 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

The Show Me Cash drawings take place at 8:59 p.m. every day, with jackpots starting at $50,000 and continuing to grow until it’s been won. The Oct. 1 Show Me Jackpot is at $193,000.

In the fiscal year 2021, players in Jackson County won more than $92.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes.

More than $22.4 million went towards education programs in the country, and those who sold the tickets received more than $9.3 million in commissions and bonuses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News