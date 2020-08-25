Kanye West will not appear on Missouri ballots this fall

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Rapper Kanye West will not appear on Missouri ballots for the November presidential election, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Tuesday.

The hip-hop mogul announced his campaign on July 4, 2020 but spent years alluding to a possible run in interviews, public statements, and in the 2015 song “Facts.”

However, West’s announcement came after filing deadlines in all 50 states under a major party; he also missed the deadline to run as an independent in a handful of states. Several mainstream news agencies questioned West’s motives, opining the entertainer’s candidacy to be a publicity stunt.

West attempted to file petitions to appear on the presidential ballot in several states, including Missouri.

According to Ashcroft, West’s petition did not have enough legitimate signatures.

“Today our office issued a letter to Kanye West informing him of the insufficiency of his independent candidate nomination petition for President,” Ashcroft said on Twitter. “The petition was determined to have 6,557 valid signatures of the required 10,000.”