Karaoke and the COVID vaccine during tonight’s event in Florissant

ST. LOUIS – A COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday night in Florissant offers a dose of fun with a dose of the vaccine.

Sing your favorite tune during karaoke and leave the party vaccinated. The Hispanic Leaders Group of Greater St. Louis partnered with Dellwood Pharmacy and the City of Florissant to host the clinic from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday at the James J. Eagan Community Center.

Choose from the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson shots.

Interpreters will be there for those who speak Spanish. The event is free and open to everyone in the community.