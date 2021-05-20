Kareem Abdul-Jabbar delivers prerecorded WashU commencement speech

ST. LOUIS – The first of two days of graduation ceremonies at Washington University begins Thursday.

There will be a maximum of 500 graduates at each ceremony with two guests allowed per grad.

This is the school’s 160th commencement.

The university will also award six honorary degrees virtually.

NBA star and social justice advocate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will give the commencement address via a recorded speech, and former U.S. The prerecorded speech will play on the big screens at WashU’s Francis Olympic Field during all eight ceremonies. Abdul-Jabbar will also receive an honorary doctor of humanities degree.

Senator Kit Bond will be awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree for his 40 years of public service.

The first ceremony starts at 8:00 a.m. Thursday. Each ceremony is 1.5 hours long.

Below is the ceremony schedule.

Thursday McKelvey School of Engineering 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. School of Law 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Olin Business School 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Brown School Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday Arts & Sciences Ceremony 1 (A-K) 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Arts & Sciences Ceremony 2 (L-Z) 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The Graduate School (Graduate and PhD students) University College 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. School of Medicine 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

