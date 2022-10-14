ST. LOUIS — Karen’s Diner will officially be open permanently on Oct. 28. The restaurant is opening where they experimented with a pop-up location last month. It will be at 5800 Gravois in the Lemmon’s building.

The restaurant is a ‘Karen‘ themed diner where patrons take on the persona of the ‘Karen’ meme that has circled social media.

As said on their website, “Karen’s is an interactive diner and an absurdly fun experience. At Karen’s, you will be greeted and waited upon by rude waiters and forced to play a variety of games.”

The website goes on to explain that you shouldn’t ask to speak to the manager. This is a running joke because the manager is supposed to be the rudest member of their staff.

If a patron’s name is actually Karen, they will give you a free drink if you show them your ID.

Even though the restaurant is fun and games, there are some rules to follow.

There is no vandalism, don’t throw food; and no harrassment of any kind is allowed. The rules go into more detail, but breaking any of them can get you kicked out.

Minors are not allowed in the diner after 6 p.m. Those who would like a table, book here.