ST. LOUIS – Construction on Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria‘s new Ballpark Village location is underway.

The restaurant at 751 Clark Street across from Gate 4 at Busch Stadium will be the restaurant’s third location. It is set to open by spring 2023.

Spiegelglass Construction Company is the general contractor and TAO + LEE Associates is the project architect for the largest Katie’s Pizza at 10,000 square feet. David Kent Richardson Decoration + Interior Design and the Urban Improvement Company are collaborating on the design.

This location’s menu will include the usual items from Katie’s Pizza such as appetizers, burrata, salads, pastas, pizzas, and seasonal specials, but it will also serve steak, seafood, and grilled vegetables from their wood-fired grill.

“Barry Spiegelglass is the best in the business for restaurants. We’ve used him for all of our projects,” Owner of Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria Katie Collier said. “He’s always on time and does great work. We’re not surprised that this is moving quickly, and we’re excited for an as-planned spring opening.”

The indoor dining area will seat 250 and the outdoor patio will seat an additional 100 people. A private event space is included in the plans as well as a glass-walled pasta-making station, and a small market selling grab-and-go dishes.

Diners can expect to see a special art installation in honor of Katie’s dad Tom Lee and longtime family friend and employee Rolando Llerena Colon. The new location will also have art pieces on display made by Katie’s husband, Ted Collier, as well as her mother, Belinda Lee.

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The current locations are located in Rock Hill and Town & Country.