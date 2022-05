ST. LOUIS – Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria will add a third location in Ballpark Village.

It will be at 751 Clark across from Gate 4 at Busch Stadium. The franchise is known for its give-back Tuesdays every month. During the events, money is collected for local charities and groups to show support for the community.

On Tuesday, May 24, 100 percent of profits made at the Katie’s Pizza Rock Hill location will be donated to the Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment.