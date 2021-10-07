Kawasaki Motors to open second production facility in Missouri

A Kawasaki logo is pictured during the Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo on October 23, 2019. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

BOONVILLE, Mo. – Kawasaki Motors will expand operations in Missouri for its engines division by opening a second production facility in Boonville next summer.

The facility will employ more than 270 people, according to the Missouri Department of Economic Development. Construction will begin next month.

Boonville is located just off Interstate 70, approximately 20 miles west of Columbia.

Kawasaki Engines manufactures and distributes gasoline engines for landscape and industrial equipment.

In 1989, Kawasaki opened a plant in Maryville, Missouri, which produces 18 different engine models.