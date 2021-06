UNION, Mo. – Kayakers found a man’s body in the Bourbeuse River at around 10:30 am today. The body was located just east of the Highway 50 bridge.

Police say the man was about 20 to 30 years old. They have not yet identified the person. More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted to FOX2Now.com as they come into our newsroom.