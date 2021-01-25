KC Mayor Lucas celebrates Chiefs’ unifying success after divisive 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local residents are again rallying around the Chiefs after a dramatic win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas told FOX4 that the victory and celebration is a sight for sore eyes.

“You see all of this unity in a year where there was a decent amount of division,” Lucas said. “We can smile about this team, and have I seen any other team that’s had more fun playing and being around each other? Looks a lot like the 2015 Royals.”

2020 started with the impeachment of former President Donald Trump. The Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV in the beginning of February, but that was quickly followed by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Then on May 25, the death of George Floyd sparked unrest across the US, with demonstrations that turned violent, in Kansas City and many other major cities.

That bled into a contentious presidential race and some of the most deadly months of COVID-19 nationwide.

“This team is amazing, going through adversity, but more than anything, after the last year that we’ve had, it is amazing to wake up to something that still feels like a dream, bringing our community together,” Lucas said. “Great celebration for Kansas City.”

Lucas has said that the city will not have a traditional parade if the Chiefs win Super Bowl LV. However, he told FOX4 that he would work on a celebration of some type.

“I think over the next few weeks, we’re going to find a way to make sure we can celebrate this team,” Lucas said.

As for any bets or wagers with Tampa Bay, Lucas said he hasn’t decided on anything yet. However, he has some ideas.

“I would like to get some retirement champagne for Tom Brady because I’m tired of seeing him!”

Super Bowl LV will be played on Sunday, Feb. 7, in Tampa Bay.