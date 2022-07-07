ST. LOUIS – A new bone of contention in the friendly rivalry between St. Louis and Kansas City.

A new study from the website Lawn Starter showed that St. Louis has the best barbecue in the country. The Gateway City edged out Kansas City for the top spot. That’s not sitting well with Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Lucas got a little saucy on social media saying “There are lies and outright BS. This is the latter. STL has T-Ravs, Ted Drewes, and White Castle (still). We own BBQ.”

