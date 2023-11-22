KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City mom finds a way around the pesky fee for extra airline baggage, all while avoiding a pain in the neck on a plane.

Inside a Zipplicity bag, Amber Waldeier said she’s ready for a five-day vacation.

“I’ve got three pairs of leggings, five shirts and six socks,” Waldeier said.

She said it can hold about five pounds.

Waldeier said she designed the fabric sleeve suitcase with a zipper to cut costs on luggage at the airport.

Instead of checking a bag, you’re now carrying a neck-pillow.

She invented the idea in 2019 when her family took a trip.

“I didn’t want to spend the money on the baggage fees,” Waldeier said. “I wanted to spend the money on memory making, like all the money on fun.”

They were celebrating good health. For three years, Waldeier battled a bladder disease and hip issues, but got cleared to walk on the beach.

She said overcoming those challenges led her to becoming a succesful entrepreneur.

“It’s a dream come true,” Waldeier said.

She started Zipplicity about four years ago. It’s luggage — disguised as a neck pillow.

Waldeier got the patent in 2022 and has since done $90,000 in sales.

They cost about $50 each.

“I’m shipping these to Australia and Germany and then Kansas City has been a huge support,” Waldeier said.

Waldeier wants her company to help others grow. She said all goods are sewn in micro factories across the Kansas City area.

“I just thought it was ingenious,” Laura Treas said.

She’s the founder of Fashion Tech Kansas City. Treas is Waldeier’s manufacturer and mentor.

Her message to small business owners is simple and packs a punch.

“You have to be passionate because you have to be in it night and day,” Treas said. “You have to be in it for the long haul.”

Waldeier is a mother of two, she’s proud of her hard work and journey as an entrepreneur has taught her kids to think outside the box.

“Just looking for solutions to everyday problems,” Waldeier said.

Waldeier is not stopping at one Zipplicity bag and style. She designed a trinket bag and is coming out with a camo bag and more prints next year.