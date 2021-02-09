KCPD searches Chiefs Coach Britt Reid’s cellphone during investigation into crash that injured 5 year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have seized Kansas City Chiefs’ linebacker coach Britt Reid’s cellphone to determine if he was using it at the time of Thursday’s crash, which left a 5-year-old girl fighting for her life.

Police say in their investigations of traffic crashes, cell phone use often is a major contributing factor.

In an application for a search warrant to examine Britt Reid’s cellphone, KCPD Det. Lawrence Pollard writes that Felicia Miller crawled out of the wreckage of her 2009 Chevy Traverse and saw Britt Reid standing nearby, looking at two damaged vehicles while talking on his cellphone.

Miller is the mother of the 5-year-old girl who suffered life threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

Miller told police she pleaded with Reid to call 911 because she lost her cellphone in the crash. Police say Reid did call 911 at 9:11 p.m.

The search warrant seeks to determine if Reid was on the phone at the time of the crash, which may have caused him to be distracted.

Investigators also will look for deleted data and examine call logs to determine who Reid called, and in what order immediately following the crash.