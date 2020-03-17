Keeping kids busy during extended stays at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Since some schools have closed due to concerns of the coronavirus, many parents are looking for ways to keep their kids busy over the next few weeks.

Some are building a list of ideas and sharing them on social media.

It may be a bit overwhelming for parents, but the kids seem to be happy to have a few extra weeks off this spring despite concerns over the coronavirus. But for parents that are trying to balance working at home and kids at play, it can be tough.

“My husband and I are taking shifts where he works a couple hours and then I work a couple hour blocks and then we switch,” said mother Viktoryia Schnose.

And over the next few weeks, it could become a challenge to come up with engaging activities.

“So far, what have we come up with? We watch some TV, we have played with blocks, we read books, this is our second walk of the day,” she said.

Parents are swapping ideas on social media of free and educational ways to keep their kids busy.

Some of include virtual tours of the Louvre, which is currently shut down, live streams of the animals at the San Diego zoo and math, science, and reading exercises.

Moms in Maplewood also have an idea that practices social distancing while getting their kids outdoors -- a scavenger for shamrocks On St. Patrick’s Day. They're asking folks to hang them in their windows.

Having fun and being creative while still trying to flatten the coronavirus curve. Parents say that’s how they will get through this. But it’s also the way kids may remember this, years down the road.