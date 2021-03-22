Kehoe won’t pursue Senate seat but will run for Missouri governor in 2024

FILE – In this June 18, 2018, file photo, Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe makes his opening statement during a news conference in the governor’s office at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Mo. Republican Lt. Gov. Kehoe said Monday, March 22, 2021, that he will not seek the Republican nomination in 2022 but will instead run for governor in 2024. (Emil Lippe/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe on Monday became the second statewide Republican to announce he won’t seek the Senate seat Roy Blunt will vacate, and some political observers said it looks like Republicans are hoping to unify behind a single candidate.

One factor likely on their minds: The potential candidacy of former Gov. Eric Greitens, who is unpopular with the state’s GOP establishment but who maintains a core of support that could be enough to win a multi-candidate primary.

Observers say that because of the scandals that led to his resignation in 2018, Greitens would face a tough challenge to win in the general election, even in red-state Missouri.