Keith Urban comes to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in August

Keith Urban performs at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

ST. LOUIS – Keith Urban is coming to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on August 19, 2022 featuring Ingrid Andress.

“The Speed of Now World Tour” is Urban’s first tour in four years.

FOX 2 will be giving away tickets every day from December 6 to December 10.

“I’ve always considered myself a live performer first,” Urban said. “It’s what I’ve always done and it’s what my music needs to live and breathe.  Our shows are all about living in the moment.  They’re a totally interactive and immersive experience where everyone can participate in whatever way they want – sing, dance, do whatever.”

His tour kicks off on May 27 in Las Vegas. It ends on November 5 in St. Paul Minnesota.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m.

