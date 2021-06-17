Kenny Chesney coming to Busch Stadium May 7, 2022 for rescheduled show

ST. LOUIS– Country music superstar Kenny Chesney announced his rescheduled tour date for Busch Stadium after postponing two concerts at the venue.

His “Here and Now” stadium tour will be in St. Louis on May 7, 2022.

The Chillaxification Tour show was originally set in St. Louis for June 13 in 2020. After it became clear that COVID-19 was not going away that quickly, the popular country musician rescheduled the show for July 10, 2021.

In March, Chesney announced the July 2021 date got moved back another year as efforts are still underway to get people vaccinated.

Info on the newly rescheduled 2022 stadium shows can be found on https://t.co/E28WkMTtXJ. New lineup coming soon! #HereAndNowTour pic.twitter.com/q6VIHMr8Zd — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) June 17, 2021

He is also playing at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on July 2, 2022.

Existing tickets bought for either the 2020 or 2021 date will be honored at the May 7, 2022, concert.

The Busch Stadium website says Ticket buyers who are unable to attend the rescheduled show may request a refund. Refund requests must be submitted by Friday, July 23. You can submit your refund request on Busch Stadium’s site.