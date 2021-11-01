Kenny Chesney playing rescheduled Busch Stadium show in May 2022

FILE – In this June 23, 2018 file photo, Kenny Chesney performs during the Trip Around the Sun Tour in Phoenix. Chesney’s No Shoes Reefs organization is helping to have an artificial reef installed off of Florida’s Atlantic Coast. The organization and other marine groups donated and installed 13 reef balls on the ocean floor off of Delray Beach in Palm Beach County. (Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP, File)

ST. LOUIS- Kenny Chesney is bringing his Here and Now tour to St. Louis next May. He will be playing at Busch Stadium on May 7.

Chesney announced the new date after postponing his 2020 tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He will also be playing in Kansas City in June.

Fans who buy tickets to the Here and Now 2022 tour will also get to see Old Dominion, Dan + Shay, and Carly Pearce.

“Putting this line-up together has been awesome,” Chesney said. “We’ve got Dan + Shay, who continue to set records with their music and have been burning it up on their own headlining tour this year. We have an old favorite, who just keep getting better, Old Dominion – it’s almost like it wouldn’t be a stadium show without them! – and one of my newest friends in Carly Pearce, whose songwriting is so personal to her own life, yet so many people find themselves in her songs.”

Chesney’s team also announced a new “Five Day Party Pricing” deal for fans who attend more than one show during the summer tour.

My favorite place in the world is anywhere we all come together. They come strong. They get loud. They love the music,” Chesney said. “But most importantly, they live life – every second – for all its worth! They inspire me, and I want to get out there and get going, creating the greatest night of the summer every time we hit the stage.